Wall Street Stages Late-Day Rally After Volatile Session

Wall Street pulled off a strong rebound on Monday, despite rising oil prices. The Dow managed to turn around its steep premarket losses to finish the day with a triple-digit gain, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 turned in respectable wins as well. Globally, the war between Israel and Hamas remains in focus.

5 Things to Know Today

The escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is putting pressure on U.S. House Republicans to vote to select a new speaker. (CNBC) Pakistani-based esports company Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) is the country's first entity to be listed on a U.S. exchange. (MarketWatch) Analyst thinks streaming company should stick to music and podcasts. Walt Disney has a new primary investor. Major Wall Street players make bullish calls on chip stock.

Oil Futures Soar After Hamas Attack

Oil futures closed at their highest mark in nearly a week, after the Israeli-Hamas war stoked anxieties about crude supply disruptions in the Middle East. For the session, crude for November delivery added $3.59, or 4.3%, to settle at $86.38 per barrel.

Gold prices rose for the second day, with December-dated gold gaining $19.10 to settle at $1,864.30 an ounce.

