Wall Street soars 7% on hopes of slowing coronavirus deaths

Chuck Mikolajczak Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rocketed higher on Monday, with each of the major indexes rallying about 7%, after a fall in the daily death toll in New York, the country's biggest coronavirus hot spot, fueled optimism a leveling off of the pandemic was on the horizon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1,627.46 points, or 7.73%, to 22,679.99, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 175.03 points, or 7.03%, to 2,663.68 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 540.16 points, or 7.33%, to 7,913.24.

