US Markets

Wall Street slumps, investors flee to safe havens on virus fears

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, as the global tally of coronavirus infections surpassed 100,000 and jittery investors took cover in perceived safe havens such as bonds and gold.

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, as the global tally of coronavirus infections surpassed 100,000 and jittery investors took cover in perceived safe havens such as bonds and gold.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 664.07 points, or 2.54%, at the open to 25,457.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 69.74 points, or 2.31%, at 2,954.20. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 269.58 points, or 3.08%, to 8,469.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular