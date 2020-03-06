Wall Street slumps, investors flee to safe havens on virus fears

March 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, as the global tally of coronavirus infections surpassed 100,000 and jittery investors took cover in perceived safe havens such as bonds and gold.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 664.07 points, or 2.54%, at the open to 25,457.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 69.74 points, or 2.31%, at 2,954.20. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 269.58 points, or 3.08%, to 8,469.02 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

