Wall Street slumps at open as stimulus high fades

March 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes slumped at the open on Wednesday as growing signs of coronavirus damage to corporate America overshadowed optimism about sweeping official moves to protect the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 1,048.69 points, or 4.94%, at the open to 20,188.69, while the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 92.69 points, or 3.66%, at 2,436.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 432.47 points, or 5.90%, to 6,902.32 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.