Wall Street slumps at open as investors wary of U.S. response to virus

March 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell sharply at the open on Wednesday as investors were skeptical about President Donald Trump's stimulus plan to combat the coronavirus epidemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 413.53 points, or 1.65%, at the open to 24,604.63 and the S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 56.63 points, or 1.96%, at 2,825.60.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 208.01 points, or 2.49%, to 8,136.25 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

