Wall Street slumps at open as coronavirus fears intensify

Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

U.S. stock indexes tumbled at the open on Wednesday, as investors fled to safe-haven assets following the first slide in U.S. private payrolls since 2017 and dire predictions on the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 689.78 points, or 3.15%, at the open to 21,227.38.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 86.51 points, or 3.35%, at 2,498.08, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 240.60 points, or 3.12%, to 7,459.50 at the opening bell.

