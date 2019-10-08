US Markets

Wall Street slumps as visa restrictions stoke U.S.-China worries

Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

U.S. stocks ended down sharply on Tuesday as news that the United States was imposing visa restrictions on Chinese officials overshadowed comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that pointed to openness to further rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 314.59 points, or 1.19%, to 26,163.43, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 45.8 points, or 1.56%, to 2,892.99 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 132.52 points, or 1.67%, to 7,823.78.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((April.Joyner@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 7480; Reuters Messaging: april.joyner.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @aprjoy))

