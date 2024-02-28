Wall Street Slumps as Inflation Gauge Looms

Wall Street has fallen victim to profit taking since nabbing record highs all around on Friday. Despite a mostly upbeat GDP report, the Dow logged a third-straight loss, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq logged its fourth loss in the last five trading days. Now, all eyes turn to the personal consumption expenditure reading for January -- the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge -- due out tomorrow.

Oil, Gold Futures Fall

Oil futures fell after government data showed domestic commercial-crude inventories rose for a fifth-straight week. For the session, April-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 33 cents, or 0.4%, to finish at $78.54 per barrel.

Gold futures were slightly lower as well, with April-dated gold shed $1.40, or 0.07%, to settle at $2,042.70 per ounce.

