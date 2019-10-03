Wall Street slumps after weaker-than-expected services sector data

US Markets

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday after data showed business activity slowed in September to its lowest level in three years, the latest economic indicator to point to a sharp downturn in the United States.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 232.00 points, or 0.89%, at 25,846.62, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 21.15 points, or 0.73%, at 2,866.46. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 62.66 points, or 0.80%, at 7,722.59.

Moments before the data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 17.16 points, or 0.07%, at 26,061.46, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.79 points, or 0.10%, at 2,890.40. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 6.57 points, or 0.08%, at 7,791.82.

