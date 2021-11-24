US Markets
Wall Street slips at open on mixed data, retail earnings

Devik Jain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wall Street indexes opened lower on Wednesday as mixed economic data and disappointing earnings from retailers kept investors on edge heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 61.49 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 35,752.31.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 14.92 points, or 0.32%, at 4,675.78, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 97.26 points, or 0.62%, to 15,677.88 at the opening bell.

