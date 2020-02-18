Wall Street slips at open following Apple's sales warning

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Apple Inc AAPL.O dragged down Wall Street's main indexes at the open on Tuesday, after a surprise sales warning from the iPhone maker fanned worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on global supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.30 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 29,282.78.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.12 points, or 0.33%, at 3,369.04. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 52.14 points, or 0.54%, to 9,679.04 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

