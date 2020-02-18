US Markets

Wall Street slips at open following Apple's sales warning

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Shares of Apple Inc AAPL.O dragged down Wall Street's main indexes at the open on Tuesday, after a surprise sales warning from the iPhone maker fanned worries about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in China on global supply chains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.30 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 29,282.78.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 11.12 points, or 0.33%, at 3,369.04. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 52.14 points, or 0.54%, to 9,679.04 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

