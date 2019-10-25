Wall Street slips at open as Amazon weighs

US Markets

Wall Street opened marginally lower on Friday, as a dour sales forecast from Amazon overshadowed another set of strong results in what has so far been an upbeat third-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 15.92 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 26,789.61. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.97 points, or 0.23%, at 3,003.32. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 35.20 points, or 0.43%, to 8,150.59 at the opening bell.

