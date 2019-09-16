US Markets

Wall Street slips at open after Saudi attacks; energy stocks surge

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as the weekend attack on Saudi Arabian crude facilities knocked out 5% of the world's supply and added to global growth worries, while the beaten down energy stocks soared as oil prices jumped more than 10%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 73.46 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 27,146.06.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.98 points, or 0.37%, at 2,996.41. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 55.07 points, or 0.67%, to 8,121.64 at the opening bell.

