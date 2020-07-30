Wall Street slips as Trump raises possibility of delaying elections

July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as President Donald Trump raised the possibility of delaying the nation's November presidential election despite its date being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 172.15 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 26,367.42. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 26.68 points, or 0.82%, at 3,231.76, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 92.82 points, or 0.88%, to 10,450.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.