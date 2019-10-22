US Markets

Wall Street slips after Brexit vote

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday, giving up early gains after British lawmakers rejected the government's proposed timetable for passing legislation to ratify its deal to exit the European Union.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 38.66 points, or 0.14%, to 26,788.98, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 10.6 points, or 0.35%, to 2,996.12 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 58.69 points, or 0.72%, to 8,104.30.

(Reporting by April Joyner, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

