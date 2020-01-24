Wall Street slides as China virus concerns mount

NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off on Friday, as investors fled equities on growing concerns over the scope of the coronavirus outbreak, capping the S&P 500's biggest weekly decline in six months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 170.36 points, or 0.58%, to 28,989.73, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 30.09 points, or 0.90%, to 3,295.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 87.57 points, or 0.93%, to 9,314.91.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Sandra Maler)

