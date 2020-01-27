US Markets

Wall Street skids as virus fears hit tech, travel stocks

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes fell more than 1% on Monday as investors worried about the economic fallout of a virus outbreak in China that has prompted the country to extend the Lunar New Year holidays and businesses to close some operations.

