Wall Street sinks on renewed tariff threat
NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street sold off sharply on Friday as investor risk appetite was soured by the revived specter of tariffs against China, threatened anew by U.S. President Donald Trump in retaliation for the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought global economies to a grinding halt.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 617.09 points, or 2.53%, to 23,728.63, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 81.13 points, or 2.79%, to 2,831.3 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 284.60 points, or 3.2%, to 8,604.95.
