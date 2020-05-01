Wall Street sinks on renewed tariff threat

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street sold off sharply on Friday as investor risk appetite was soured by the revived specter of tariffs against China, threatened anew by U.S. President Donald Trump in retaliation for the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought global economies to a grinding halt.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 617.09 points, or 2.53%, to 23,728.63, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 81.13 points, or 2.79%, to 2,831.3 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 284.60 points, or 3.2%, to 8,604.95.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Chris Reese)

((lewis.krauskopf@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6082; Reuters Messaging: lewis.krauskopf.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net, Twitter: @LKrauskopf))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.