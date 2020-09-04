Wall Street sinks as tech sell-off resumes

By Medha Singh and Devik Jain

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes extended losses on Friday after plunging in the previous session as technology stocks sold off again, overshadowing data showing a steeper-than-expected drop in the unemployment rate in August.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 4% as mega-cap companies Apple Inc AAPL.O, Microsoft Inc MSFT.O, Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Tesla Inc TSLA.O and Nvidia Inc NVDA.O slipped.

Earlier on Friday, the Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed jobless rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July, steeper than economists' forecast of 9.8%. Nonfarm payrolls however, increased less than expected last month.

Still, the data adds pressure on the White House and Congress to restart stalled negotiations over the next coronavirus relief package to lift the economy out of the worst recession since the Great Depression.

"The data is consistent with an improving labor market that is helping to support consumption, but remains a long way away from pre-COVID-19 levels," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

After climbing to record highs on the back of historic stimulus and a narrow rally in heavyweight technology stocks, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffered their worst day in nearly three months on Thursday as investors booked gains.

Technology .SPLRCT, communication services .SPLRCL and consumer discretionary .SPLRCD stocks fell the most among the major S&P sectors. Beaten-down sectors including financials .SPSY, industrials .SPLRCI and energy .SPNY bucked the trend, rising between 0.4% and 1.0%.

Shares of rate-sensitive lenders .SPXBK rose 2.4% as the benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield bounced off of a near four-week low. US/

Fund managers have warned Thursday's declines may be a preview of a rocky two months ahead as institutional investors return from summer vacations and refocus on potential economic pitfalls.

The run-up to the Nov. 3 presidential election is also expected to add to volatility.

At 10:18 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 123.67 points, or 0.44%, at 28,169.06 and the S&P 500 .SPX was down 44.18 points, or 1.28%, at 3,410.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 320.00 points, or 2.79%, at 11,138.11.

Wall Street's fear gauge .VIX hit a more than 11-week high.

Apple supplier Broadcom Inc AVGO.O gained 1.2% after it forecast fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.09-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 17 new highs and 38 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.