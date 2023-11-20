Wall Street Set To Start Marginally Positive

(RTTNews) - The Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday might be the focus this week. The minutes of the Fed meeting, Durable Goods Orders, Existing Home Sales, and Weekly Jobless Claims might get special attention from investors.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly positive.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly higher.

As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 6.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 25.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished gained at the close on Friday. The S&P 500 edged up 5.78 points or 0.1 percent to 4,514.02, the Nasdaq inched up 11.81 points or 0.1 percent to 14,125.48 and the Dow crept up 1.81 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 34,947.28.

On the economic front, the leading Indicators for October will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.6 percent, while it was up 0.7 percent in the prior month.

The three-month and six-month treasury bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET. The twenty-year Treasury bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks traded mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index was down 0.2 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.7 percent.

Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.2 percent. Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.2 percent, and New Zealand's NZX-50 index inched up 0.1 percent.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 12.36 points or 0.17 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 264.22 points or 1.69 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 12.79 points or 0.17 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 21.46 points or 0.20 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.096 percent.

