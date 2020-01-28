Wall Street set to recover after turbulent Monday

U.S. stock indexes were on track to recover on Tuesday after the S&P 500 suffered its worst day in nearly four months in the previous session on fears that a coronavirus outbreak could hit global economic growth.
