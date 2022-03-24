Wall Street set to rebound, investors watch NATO summit

By Devik Jain

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to rebound on Thursday from a sharp fall in the previous session, with investors closely tracking a meeting of Western leaders as the Ukraine crisis enters its second month.

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet European allies at a special NATO summit on Thursday amid a dispute over whether to impose further energy sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

While Wall Street indexes ended down on Wednesday, they have climbed in five of the past seven sessions as investors snapped up beaten-down technology stocks and oil prices eased from multi-year highs on hopes for progress in the Ukraine peace talks.

"This is classic buy-the-dip and it's afforded people to add on to some core positions like Apple, which are good long-term story, at cheaper prices," said Greg Swenson, founding partner of Brigg Macadam.

"This is going to continue as long as there's this geopolitical tensions with the war in Ukraine and then followed by volatility in oil and gas."

Apple AAPL.O rose 0.7% in premarket trade, and looked set to extend gains to an eighth consecutive day after getting hammered earlier this month.

Wells Fargo WFC.N and Bank of America BAC.N advanced 0.9% and 0.7%, respectively, to lead gains among big banks. Banks have underperformed so far this month even as the U.S. central bank last week raised interest rates for the first time since 2018.

Concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes hampering economic growth have grown recently with several Federal Reserve officials talking about bigger rate increases.

"The market has priced it in but the Fed is playing catch up. So there is a great risk that they would not do enough and then have to come in much more aggressively which could cause a recession," Swenson said.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department's report showed new applications for U.S. jobless benefits dropped to a 52-1/2-year low last week. Separately, data showed orders for durable goods declined more than expected in February.

At 08:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 125 points, or 0.36%, S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 22.5 points, or 0.51%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 90 points, or 0.62%.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O rose 1.4% after car-rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.O added the electric-car maker's mid-size SUV Model Y to its fleet.

Uber Technologies Inc UBER.N climbed 5.4% after the ride-hailing firm reached a deal to list all New York City taxis on its app. Shares of rival Lyft LYFT.O fell 1.4%.

Nikola Corp NKLA.O jumped 18.4% as it started production of its electric trucks.

