Wall Street Set To Open Positive Ahead Of Jobs Report

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Friday.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading higher. The Labor Department's monthly jobs report might be the spotlight on Friday.

In the Asian trading session, the Gold prices were lower, while the oil prices rose. Technology giant Apple has informed that iPhone sales are declining and the demand is down by 10 percent in most of the global regions. On an exception, the European region has recorded a growth in iPhone demand.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 296.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 18.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 113.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed firmly positive on Thursday. The Dow jumped 322.37 points or 0.9 percent to 38,225.66, the Nasdaq surged 235.48 points or 1.5 percent to 15,840.96 and the S&P 500 advanced 45.81 points or 0.9 percent at 5,064.20.

On the economic front, the Employment situation report for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 243,000, while it was up 303,000 in the prior month. The Unemployment rate is expected to be up 3.8 percent, while it February it was up 3.8 percent. The Manufacturing payrolls is projected to grow by 7000.

The PMI Composite Final for April will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 50.9, while it was 50.9 in the previous month.

The ISM Services Index for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 52.0, while it up 51.4 in March.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was up 731 and the U.S. rig count was at 613. John Williams and Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee to participate in a panel event hosted by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University at 7.45 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished mixed on Friday. Hong Kong's tech-heavy Hang Seng index rallied 1.48 percent to 18,475.92.

Australian stocks closed higher for a second straight session. The Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision is expected on May 7. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.55 percent to 7,629 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.61 percent higher at 7,897.50.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 43.68 points or 0.55 percent. The German DAX is progressing 76.95 points or 0.43 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 34.49 points or 0.42 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is gaining 54.20 points or 0.48 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.46 percent.

