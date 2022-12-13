Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - On a lean day of economic announcements, Consumer Price Inflation might be of interest to investors on Tuesday. Interest rates.

Geopolitical developments and energy price fluctuations also are closely observed today.

Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished up, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 185.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 18.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 48.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Tuesday's session. The Dow surged 528.58 points or 1.6 percent to 34,005.04, the Nasdaq jumped 139.12 points or 1.3 percent to 11,143.74 and the S&P 500 shot up 56.18 points or 1.4 percent to 3,990.56.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index or CPI for November will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is growth of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in October.

30-year Treasury Bond Auction will be 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Tuesday. Chinese shares finished marginally lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 0.68 percent to 19,596.20.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains to hit a two-week high. The Nikkei average closed 0.40 percent higher at 27,954.85. The broader Topix index slipped 0.43 percent to 1,965.68.

Australian markets ended modestly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.31 percent to 7,203.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 0.25 percent to settle at 7,389.20.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 46.30 points or 0.70 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 114.78 points or 0.80 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 26.83 points or 0.37 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 70.04 points or 0.63 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.98 percent.

