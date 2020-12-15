Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Investor optimism in the U.S. continues to be up on Tuesday morning, and the initial trend on the U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open higher.

Meanwhile, the spike in COVID-19 infections is worrying countries across Europe. The U.K., Canada along the U.S. has started the roll-out of vaccines.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 188.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 25.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 75.00 points.

The U.S. major averages eventually closed mixed for the third consecutive session on Monday. The Nasdaq rose 62.17 points or 0.5 percent to 12,440.04, the Dow slid 184.82 points or 0.6 percent to 29,861.55 and the S&P 500 fell 15.97 points or 0.4 percent to 3,647.49.

On the economic front, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Index for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 5.8, while it was up 6.3 in the previous month.

The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for November will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent. The Redbook data for the week will be revealed at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales were up 2.1 percent.

The Fed Industrial Production report for November will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 1.1 percent in October. The Treasury International Capital data for October will be released at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, Net long term securities transactions were $108.9 billion.

Asian stocks fell on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended little changed with a negative bias. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 182.23 points, or 0.69 percent, to 26,207.29.

Industrial production in China was up 7.0 percent year-on-year in November, up from 6.9 percent in October.

Japanese shares finished lower. The Nikkei average slid 44.60 points, or 0.17 percent, to 26,687.84, while the broader Topix index closed 0.47 percent lower at 1,782.05.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 28.90 points, or 0.43 percent, to 6,631.30, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 33.60 points, or 0.49 percent, at 6,866.70.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is gaining 97.10 points or 0.73 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is losing 22.63 points or 0.35 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 31.34 points or 0.30 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is 0.48 percent.

