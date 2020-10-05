Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - On a relatively lean week, the U.S. trade deficit and Federal Reserve meeting might attract the attention of investors.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher at open as President Donald Trump's health is reportedly improving. Asian shares closed broadly higher, while European shares are trading mostly positive. As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 187.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 20.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 89.25 points.

U.S. major indices closed mostly down on Friday. The Dow ended the session down 134.09 points or 0.5 percent at 27,682.81. The Nasdaq plunged 251.49 points or 2.2 percent to 11,075.02 and the S&P 500 slumped 32.36 points or 1 percent to 3,348.44.

On the economic front, Markit Economics' Purchasing Managers' Index or PMI Composite Final for September will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 54.4, while it was 54.6 in the previous month.

The Institute for Supply Management's Services Index for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 56.3, slightly down from 56.9 in August. The Investor Movement Index or IMX for September will be released at 12.30 pm ET. In the prior month, the index was 4.93.

The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks rallied on Monday. Markets in China were closed for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong' Hang Seng index rose 1.32 percent to 23,767.78.

Japanese shares rose sharply. The Nikkei average gained 282.24 points, or 1.23 percent, to finish at 23,312.14. The broader Topix index closed 1.74 percent higher at 1,637.25.

Australian markets rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 150.10 points, or 2.59 percent, to 5,941.60, marking the highest close since last Tuesday. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 151.90 points, or 2.54 percent, at 6,135.10.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 0.84 points or 0.02 percent. The German DAX is adding 107.74 points or 0.85 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 53.40 points or 0.50 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is gaining 51.64 points or 0.51 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.77 percent.

