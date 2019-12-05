Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Jobless claims for the week, International trade deficit and Factory orders for October are the important announcements that might attract the attention of investors on Thursday.

Asian shares climber on the day, while European shares are trading positive.

The initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might be opening positive.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 110.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were climbing 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 40.25 points.

The U.S. major averages closed in positive territory. The Dow climbed 146.97 points or 0.5 percent to 27,649.78, the Nasdaq rose 46.03 points or 0.5 percent to 8,566.67 and the S&P 500 advanced 19.56 points or 0.6 percent to 3,112.76.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's International Trade for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $48.6 billion, while it reported a deficit of $52.5 billion in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 218K, slightly up from 213K in the prior week.

The Commerce Department's Factory Orders for October will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.6 percent in the previous month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was decline of 28 bcf.

Three-year and ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. The 30-year Treasury bond auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $4.053 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was $30.8 billion.

Asian stocks rose on Thursday. Chinese shares ended higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 21.35 points, or 0.74 percent, to finish at 2,899.47 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.59 percent to 26,217.04. Japanese shares rose notably. The Nikkei average rose 164.86 points, or 0.71 percent, to 23,300.09 while the broader Topix index closed 0.48 percent higher at 1,711.41.

Australian markets rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 76.50 points, or 1.16 percent, to 6,683 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 76.70 points, or 1.14 percent, at 6,791.10.

European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 46.25 points or 0.80 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 29.38 points or 0.22 percent. FTSE 100 of England is losing 3.87 points or 0.05 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 97.65 points or 0.94 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.56 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.