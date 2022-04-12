Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Tuesday.

Consumer Price Index and Treasury Statement for March will be the focus of the day.

Russia is reportedly continuing with assault in the eastern region of Ukraine. Asian shares closed mostly up, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 24.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 24.25 points.

The U.S. major fell sharply on Monday. The Dow slumped 413.04 points or 1.2 percent to 34,308.08, the Nasdaq plunged 299.04 points or 2.2 percent to 13,411.96 and the S&P 500 tumbled 75.75 points or 1.7 percent to 4,412.53.

On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index or CPI for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.1 percent, while it was up 0.8 percent in the previous month.

Ten-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Treasury Statement for March will be revealed at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $44.8 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $216.6 billion.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday. Chinese shares reversed early losses to end sharply higher.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.46 percent to 3,213.33. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.52 percent to 21,319.13.

Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average slumped 1.81 percent to finish at 26,334.98.

Australian markets ended off their day's lows. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.42 percent lower at 7,454.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 41.93 points or 0.64 percent. DAX of Germany is down 121.60 points or 0.86 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 37.12 points or 0.49 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 123.83 points or 0.99 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.46 percent.

