Wall Street Set To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up on Friday. There are no major economic announcements today.

The war between Russia and Ukraine remains. Ukrainian missiles have been reported hit Russia's Black Sea Naval headquarters in Sevastopol in Crimea.

Meanwhile, Ukraine Premier Volodymyr Zelensky was in Washington to meet President Joe Biden. President has offered tanks and weapons worth $128 million to support the war.

As of 7.50 a.m. ET, the Dow futures were up 34.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 10.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 62.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday the day just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq plummeted 245.14 points or 1.8 percent to 13,223.98, the S&P 500 dove 72.20 points or 1.6 percent to 4,330.00 and the Dow tumbled 370.46 points or 1.1 percent to 34,070.42.

On the economic front, the PMI Composite Flash for September will be published at 9.45 am ET. The manufacturing index consensus is 47.8 and the service index consensus is 50.2.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 831 and the U.S. rig count was 641. Federal Reserve Board Governor Lisa Cook to give a keynote speech before the National Bureau of Economic Research Economics of Artificial Intelligence Conference at 8.50 am ET. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will participate in a virtual fireside chat on inflation, monetary policy, and the economy before the event held in coordination with Greater Phoenix Leadership to be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. Chinese and Hong Kong markets advanced. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.55 percent to 3,132.43 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.28 percent to 18,057.45.

Japanese shares ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.52 percent to 32,402.41, while the broader Topix index closed 0.30 percent lower at 2,376.27.

Australian markets finished marginally higher after four days of losses.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 35.66 points or 0.49 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 31.32 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing by 40.82 points or 0.53 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 59.15 points or 0.53 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.28 percent.

