Wall Street Set To Open Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - The CORONA virus pandemic continues to be a concern for the investors. However, acquiring hope on the new stimulus discussions, Wall Street might open higher. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index also support this.

Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading up.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 202.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 15.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 81.25 points.

The U.S. major indices finished higher on Wednesday. The Dow ended up 530.70 points or 1.91 percent at 28,303.46, the Nasdaq climbed 210 points or 1.88 percent to settle at 11,364.60 and the S&P 500 moved up 58.49 points or 1.74 percent to 3,419.44.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 819K, while 837K in the prior week.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stocks were up 76 bcf.

30-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Fed Balance sheet for the week will be released at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $7.056 trillion.

The Fed Money Supply for the week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the M2 money supply was up $19.6 billion.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak at a Marquette University Economics Department event on "Economic Fragility: Implications for Recovery from the Pandemic" at 12.10 pm ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan to speak in a moderated Q&A at a San Antonio Chamber of Commerce event at 1.00 pm ET. Kaplan will also participate in a virtual town hall discussion on the economy and monetary policy hosted by the Dallas Fed at 6.00 pm ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic to speak about "Empowering Workers to Recover Stronger" at Rework America Alliance virtual event 2.00 pm ET. Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas Barkin will speak at the "Investing in Rural America" online event hosted by the Richmond Fed at 2.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced mostly on Thursday. Markets in China were closed for the National Day holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.2 percent to close at 24,193.35.

Japanese shares finished at seven-month high. The Nikkei average jumped 224.25 points, or 0.96 percent, to 23,647.07, marking the highest close since Feb. 14. The broader Topix index closed 0.55 percent higher at 1,655.47.

Australian markets hit a one-month high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rallied 65.60 points, or 1.09 percent, to 6,102, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 66.20 points, or 1.06 percent, at 6,305.80.

European shares are trading higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is adding 80.30 points or 0.62 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 26.95 points or 0.45 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is progressing 67.65 points or 0.67 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.45 percent.

