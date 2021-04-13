Wall Street Set To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - To curb the surge of coronavirus infection, the U.S. is administrating an average 3.1 million doses every day. The U.S. expects to provide vaccines to half of the adults in the country by the end of this week.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Asian shares finished higher on Tuesday, while European shares are trading are broadly higher.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were sliding 128.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 12.50 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 10.25 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended in negative territory on Monday. The Dow ended down 55.20 points or 0.16 percent at 33,745.40. The S&P 500 edged down 0.81 points or 0.02 percent to settle at 4,127.99 and the tech-laden Nasdaq settled lower by 50.19 points or 0.36 percent at 13,850.00.

On the economic front, the Labor department's Consumer Price Index or CPI for March will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the previous month.

The Redbook for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Store Sales was up 10.6 percent.

30-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak virtually to the Delaware State Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook at 12.00 pm ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly to moderate "Panel 2: Keynote Conversation on Racism and the Practice of Economics" before Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis virtual event, "Racism and the Economy: Focus on the Economics Profession" at 12.00 pm ET. Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George to give opening and introductory remarks before Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis virtual event, "Racism and the Economy: Focus on the Economics Profession" at 12.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday. Investors were also relieved by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments that a rate hike within this year is unlikely.

Chinese shares fell. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 16.48 points, or 0.48 percent, to 3,396.47 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.15 percent at 28,497.25.

China's exports logged a double-digit growth in March but at a slower than expected pace.

Japanese shares gained ground. The Nikkei average rose 212.88 points, or 0.72 percent, to 29,751.61, while the broader Topix index ended 0.20 percent higher at 1,958.55.

Australian markets gave up early gains to end on a flat note.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 13.33 points or 0.22 percent. The German DAX is gaining 13.07 points or 0.08 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 14.94 points or 0.22 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is declining 65.05 points or 0.59 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.038 percent.

