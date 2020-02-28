Wall Street Set To Open In Red As Corona Pandemic Continue To Hit Markets

(RTTNews) - Devastation due to Corona virus outbreak and the resultant fall out of the economy are the major concerns of investors across the globe. The death toll in China is hopefully slowing down, while South Korea is reporting more infections.

World Travel and Tourism Council estimates that the deadly coronavirus epidemic will cost the world tourism at least US $22 billion.

The stock market sell off has resulted in Dow plummeting 1191 points on Thursday, the biggest drop on a single day.

Asian shares finished in the red, while European shares are trading down.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures suggest lower opening for Wall Street.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 173.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 23.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 67.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday's session at their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 1,190.95 points or 4.4 percent to 25,766.64, the Nasdaq dove 414.30 points or 4.6 percent to 8,566.48 and the S&P 500 plummeted 137.63 points or 4.4 percent to 2,978.76.

On the economic front, the Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods data for January will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of $68.7 billion.

Personal Income and Outlays for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, up from 0.2 percent in the prior month.

Retail Inventories (Advance) for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month it remained unchanged. Wholesale Inventories (Advance) for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month.

Market News International's Chicago Purchase Managers Index for February will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 45.8, up from 42.9 in the prior month.

Consumer Sentiment report for February will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 100.9, unchanged from the prior month.

Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be announced at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North American Rig Count was 1035 and U.S. Rig Count was 791.

The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for January will be issued at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Farm Prices increase 0.8 percent.

Asian stocks finished lower on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 111.03 points, or 3.71 percent, to 2,880.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 2.42 percent at 26,129.93.

Japanese stocks sold off. The Nikkei average lost as much as 805.27 points, or 3.67 percent, to close at 21,142.96, while the broader Topix index closed 3.65 percent lower at 1,510.87.

Australian markets succumbed to heavy selling pressure. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 216.70 points, or 3.25 percent, to 6,441.20, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 225.90 points, or 3.35 percent, at 6,511.50.

European shares are trading in the red. The CAC 40 Index of France is falling 149.70 points or 2.72 percent. The German DAX is losing 420.06 points or 3.40 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 221.48 points or 3.29 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 307.26 points or 2.96 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 3.13 percent.

