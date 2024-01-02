Wall Street Set To Open In Negative Territory

(RTTNews) - It is expected that the Fed might cut interest rates in the coming days. The Labor Department's monthly jobs report might get special attention this week. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative on Friday.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading broadly lower.

As of 7.20 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 188.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were sliding 31.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 158.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Friday in the red. The Dow edged down 20.56 points or 0.1 percent to 37,689.54, the Nasdaq slid 83.78 points or 0.6 percent at 15,011.35 and the S&P 500 fell 13.52 points or 0.3 percent to 4,769.83.

On the economic front, the Purchasing Manager's Manufacturing Index or PMI for December will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 48.2.

The Construction Spending for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is up 0.6 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.

The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.43 percent to 2,962.28.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.52 percent to 16,788.55.

Australian markets ended at an over two-year high. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.49 percent to 7,627.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.48 percent higher at 7,867.40.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 36.06 points or 0.48 percent at 7,507.21. DAX of Germany is declining 38.23 points or 0.23 percent at 16,712.89. The FTSE 100 of England is down 26.46 points or 0.34 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 80.24 points or 0.73 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.42 percent.

