Wall Street Set To Open In Negative

(RTTNews) - The spike in coronavirus cases in the U.S. might get much attention on Monday. More than 200,000 new COVID-19 patients are admitted to U.S. hospitals every day.

The rising political tensions between Washington and Beijing might also get the attention of investors.

Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading down. Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in negative territory.

The developments on the stimulus front, reports on consumer and producer price inflation and consumer sentiment will be the highlights of this week.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 113.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 13.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 8.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday's session at their best levels of the day. The Dow advanced 248.74 points or 0.8 percent to 30,218.26, the Nasdaq climbed 87.05 points or 0.7 percent to 12,464.23 and the S&P 500 jumped 32.40 points or 0.9 percent to 3,699.12.

On the economic front, the Investor Movement Index or IMX for November will be issued at 12.30 pm. In the prior year, the Index was 5.69.

The Fed Consumer Credit for October will be published at 3.00 pm ET. The consensus is $17.0 billion, while it was $16.2 billion in the previous month.

Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks fell.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 27.98 points, or 0.81 percent, to 3,416.60, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 329.07 points, or 1.23 percent, at 26,506.85.

Japanese shares pulled back from over 29-1/2-year high after five straight weeks of gains. The Nikkei average ended down 203.80 points, or 0.76 percent, at 26,547.44, after having hit its highest level since April 1991 at the open.

The broader Topix index closed 0.86 percent lower at 1,760.75.

Australian shares hit over a nine-month high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 40.90 points, or 0.62 percent, to 6,675, extending gains to a fifth session. The broader All Ordinaries index ended up 43.60 points, or 0.64 percent, at 6,908.90.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the German DAX is losing 37.62 points or 0.28 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 32.26 points or 0.49 percent. The Swiss Market Index is adding 43.76 points or 0.42 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.43 percent.

