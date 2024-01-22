News & Insights

Markets

Wall Street Set To Open Higher

January 22, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Earnings reports might be the highlight on Monday. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly up.

Major economic announcements such as Personal Income and Spending, Durable Goods Orders and Fourth quarter GDP are scheduled this week.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 74.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 19.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 133.25 points.

The U.S. major averages closed firmly in positive territory on Friday. The Nasdaq spiked 255.32 points or 1.7 percent to 15,310.97, the S&P 500 surged 58.87 points or 1.2 percent to 4,839.81 and the Dow jumped 395.19 points or 1.1 percent to 37,863.80. On the economic front, the Leading Indicators for December will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.5 percent in the prior month.

The six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended Monday's session on a mixed note. Chinese stocks fell to multi-year. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index tumbled 2.68 percent to 2,756.34. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 2.27 percent to 14,961.18.

Japanese shares rallied. The Nikkei average soared 1.62 percent to 36,546.95. The broader Topix index settled 1.39 percent higher at 2,544.92.

Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.75 percent to 7,476.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.65 percent higher at 7,702.30.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.