Wall Street Set To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - On Friday, the Monthly Jobs report as well as the Manufacturing Activity report might get special attention.

Early signs from the U.S Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished higher, and European shares are trading mostly up.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 122.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 15.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 29.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Thursday. The Dow jumped by nearly 180 points in early trading but ended the day down 168.33 points or 0.5 percent at 34,721.91. The S&P 500 also slipped 7.21 points or 0.2 percent to 4,507.66, while the Nasdaq inched up 15.66 points or 0.1 percent to 14,034.97 closing higher for the fifth straight session.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for August will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 170,000, while it was up 187,000 in the prior month.

The Purchasing Manager's Manufacturing Index or PMI for August is scheduled at 9:45 am ET. The consensus is 47.0.

The ISM Manufacturing Index for August will be issued at 10:00 am ET. The consensus is 46.8, while it was up 46.4 in the prior month.

The Commerce Department's Construction Spending for July will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is up 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is scheduled at 1:00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 822, and the U.S. rig count was 632.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will give closing remarks before hybrid Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2023 at 9.45 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.43 percent to 3,133.25.

Trading in Hong Kong was suspended due to super Typhoon Saola.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.28 percent to 32,710.62. The broader Topix index settled 0.76 percent higher at 2,349.75.

Australian stocks ended lower. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 dropped 0.37 percent to 7,278.30 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.37 percent lower at 7,489.90.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 17.74 points or 0.23 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 9.17 points or 0.06 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 45.74 points or 0.61 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 27.97 points or 0.25 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.28 percent.

