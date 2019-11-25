Wall Street Set To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October and Dallas' Fed Manufacturing Survey for November will be the highlights on Monday.

Trading activities for the week might be soft due to Thanksgiving Day holidays.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading positive.

Early signs from the Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher at the opening.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 63.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 6.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were climbing 24.50 points.

The U.S. stocks climbed slightly up on Friday. The Dow was up 109.33 points or 0.4 percent to 27,875.62, the Nasdaq edged up 13.67 points or 0.2 percent to 8,519.88 and the S&P 500 inched up 6.75 points or 0.2 percent to 3,110.29.

On the economic front, Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.20, while it was down 0.45 last month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas' Fed Manufacturing Survey for November will be released at 10.30 am ET. The general activity index is expected to decline 2.5, while it slipped 5.1 in the prior month.

Two year Treasury Note auction is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner in Providence, Rhode Island at 7.00 pm ET.

In the corporate sector, Charles Schwab Corporation agreed to acquire TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. in a stock transaction of around $26 billion.

Asian stocks climbed mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index surged 20.88 points, or 0.72 percent, to 2,906.17. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rallied 1.5 percent to finish at 26,993.04.

Japanese shares rose. The Nikkei average gained 179.93 points, or 0.78 percent, to 23,292.81, marking the biggest rise since Nov. 12. The broader Topix index rose 0.69 percent to 1,702.96.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 21.60 points, or 0.32 percent, to 6,731.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 19.10 points, or 0.28 percent, at 6,835.60.

European shares are trading higher. France's CAC 40 is adding 24.32 points or 0.41 percent. Germany's DAX is up 58.14 points or 0.44 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is gaining 63.30 points or 0.86 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 68.62 points or 0.66 percent.

Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index, Euro Stoxx 50, is up 0.38 percent.

