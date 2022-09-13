Wall Street Set To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for August will get special attention on a lean day of economic announcements.

In a new development, war-torn Ukraine said it retook around 6000 square kilometers of territory from Russian control.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares were trading positive.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 202.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 27.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 89.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished Monday firmly in positive territory. The Dow climbed 229.63 points or 0.7 percent to 32,381.34, the Nasdaq surged 154.10 points or 1.3 percent to 12,266.41 and the S&P 500 jumped 43.05 points or 1.1 percent to 4,110.41.

On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index for August will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was 0.0 percent in the prior month.

30-year Treasury Bond Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Treasury Department's Statement for August will be released at 2.00 pm ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $218.5 billion, while in the prior month, the deficit was $211.1 billion.

Asian stocks gained at the close on Tuesday. Chinese shares finished marginally higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.18 percent to 19,326.86.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average rose 0.25 percent to 28,614.63 while the broader Topix index closed 0.32 percent higher at 1,986.57.

Australian markets close higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.65 percent to end at 7,009.70.

The broader All Ordinaries index rose 0.63 percent to 7,253.70.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 46.42 points or 0.73 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 45.04 points or 0.71 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 36.63 points or 0.49 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 83.01 points or 0.75 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.66 percent.

