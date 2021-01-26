Wall Street Set To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - The uncertainty on the U.S. stimulus package is a concern for the investors. The market is waiting for the two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

Asian shares finished broadly lower, while European shares are trading mostly up. As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 85.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 8.25 points.

The U.S. major Indices finished higher on Friday. The Dow climbed well off its worst levels of the day but still edged down 36.98 points or 0.1 percent to 30,960.00. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq climbed 92.93 points or 0.7 percent to 13,635.99 and the S&P 500 rose 13.89 points or 0.4 percent to 3,855.36.

On the economic front, the Consumer Confidence report is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 88.5.

Asian stocks fell in thin holiday trading on Tuesday.

Chinese shares ended lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slumped 54.81 points, or 1.5 percent, to 3,569.43, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index plunged 767.75 points, or 2.6 percent, to 29,391.26.

Japanese shares tumbled on the day. The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 276.11 points, or 1 percent, at 28,546.18, retreating from the 30-year high logged the previous day. The broader Topix closed 0.8 percent lower at 1,848.

Australian markets were closed in observance of Australia Day.

