Wall Street Set To Open Broadly Higher

(RTTNews) - After the long weekend, the U.S. economic announcements are relatively quiet on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending in April is scheduled this Friday. Geopolitical developments might be the focus on Tuesday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

In the Asian trading session, oil and gold prices fell slightly, despite increased tensions in the Middle East.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were down 35.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 48.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly higher on Friday. The Nasdaq jumped 184.76 points or 1.1 percent to 16,920.94 and the S&P 500 climbed 36.88 points or 0.7 percent to 5,304.72, while the narrower Dow ended the day roughly flat, inching up just 4.33 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 39,069.59.

On the economic front, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index for March will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for March is scheduled at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.5 percent, while it was up 1.2 percent in February. The Consumer Confidence Index for May will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 95.3, while it was up 97.0 in April.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey Index for May will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 14.4, while it was minus 14.5.

A two-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 11.30 am ET. The 5-year Treasury note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money Supply For April is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was $20,841.2 billion.

Asian stocks fluctuated before closing lower on Tuesday. Chinese markets ended lower.

Shanghai Composite index ended down 0.46 percent at 3,109.57 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 18,821.16.

Japanese markets ended marginally lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.11 percent to 38,855.37 while the broader Topix index settled marginally higher at 2,768.50.

Australian stocks closed modestly lower. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 slipped 0.28 percent to 7,766.70. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 0.29 percent at 8,034.90.

European shares are trading mostly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 52.70 points or 0.65 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 13.22 points or 0.07 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 26.44 points or 0.32 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 53.57 points or 0.45 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.22 percent.

