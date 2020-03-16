Wall Street set to crash again after Fed slashes rates

By Supriya Kurane

March 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street looked set to crater on Monday as fears of a coronavirus-driven recession intensified following a second emergency interest rate cut in a fortnight by the Federal Reserve.

S&P 500 futures EScv1 fell 4.77% to hit a daily down limit in early trading, and S&P 500 ETFs SPY.P plunged 9%, suggesting the benchmark index would set off a 15-minute cutout at 7% put in place to prevent another 1987 "Black Monday"-style crash.

Central banks in the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand announced sweeping monetary easing in a co-ordinated effort not seen since the 2008 financial crisis, but failed to shore up global investor sentiment. MKTS/GLOB

The extent of the action, taken ahead of the Fed's regularly scheduled meeting set for Tuesday and Wednesday, spooked investors following Wall Street's attempt at a rebound on Friday as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency and earmarked $50 billion in fiscal aid.

"We're facing the loss of credibility of the central bank from a market perspective," said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist, Jonestrading, Stamford, Connecticut.

"When the investor community loses faith in the Fed, that's when the market gets very dangerous."

At 5:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 1,041 points, or 4.53%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 128.5 points, or 4.77% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 359.75 points, or 4.54%.

S&P 500 ETFs were down 9.1% at their lowest since January 2019.

