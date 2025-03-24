Wall Street Set To Surge At Open

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Monday.

The Durable Goods Orders, and New and Pending Home Sales and other economic announcements might get attention this week.

In the Asian trading session, oil and gold prices edged up slightly, while the dollar trended down.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 371.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 63.00 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 278.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished up on Friday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the day up 92.43 points or 0.5 percent at 17,784.05 after tumbling by as much as 1.2 percent in early trading. The Dow inched up 32.03 points or 0.1 percent to 41,985.35 and the S&P 500 crept up 4.67 points or 0.1 percent to 5,667.56.

On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for February will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was down 0.03 percent.

The PMI Composite Flash for March is scheduled at 9.45 am ET. The manufacturing index is expected to be 51.8, while it was up 51.6 in the prior month. The Services Index is projected to increase to 51.2, while it was up 48.7 in February.

The Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.15 percent to 3,370.03.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.91 percent to 23,905.56.

Japanese stocks ended slightly lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.18 percent to 37,608.49. The broader Topix index settled 0.47 percent lower at 2,790.88.

SoftBank, which is marching ahead on its ambitions to build out a major AI operation in its home market of Japan, rose 3 percent.

Australian markets ended on a flat note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.