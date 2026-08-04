Wall Street Set To Start In Green

(RTTNews) - Initial trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Tuesday. Investors are keenly observing the Middle East conflict as Iran denied holding direct talks with the US as claimed by President Trump.

In the Asian trading hours, oil prices rebounded. Brent crude futures were up 2.7 percent at $86 a barrel.

Gold prices were largely unchanged. Spot gold slipped 0.1 percent to $4,047.23

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 583.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 28.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 351.00 points

The U.S. major averages ended Monday higher. The Nasdaq surged 540.04 points or 2.1 percent to 25,913.90, the S&P 500 shot up 110.78 points or 1.5 percent to 7,600.50 and the Dow jumped 693.38 points or 1.3 percent to 53,178.41.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $73 billion, while the deficit was 77.6 billion in May.

The Factory Orders for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was down 1.3 percent in the prior month.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for June will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 7.350 million, while it was up 7.594 million in the prior month.

Fed President Jeffrey Schmid will speak at 8.15 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.33 percent to 3,822.28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.60 percent to 25,852.92.

Japanese markets eked out modest gains. The Nikkei average recovered from an early slide to finish 0.32 percent higher at 63,957.53 while the broader Topix index settled marginally higher at 3,961.78.

Australian markets rallied to close at a record high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.40 percent to 9,145.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 1.45 percent higher at 9.311.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.