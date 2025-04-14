Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

The reports on retail sales, industrial production, import and export prices and housing starts might get attention this week.

Major corporates such as Goldman Sachs (GS), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Travelers (TRV), American Express (AXP), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Netflix (NFLX).

In the Asian trading session, the dollar remained weak and gold reached near a record high, while oil prices edged up after Chinese data showed a sharp rebound in crude imports in March.

As of 8.15 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 362.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 75.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 328.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished at positive territory. The Nasdaq shot up 337.14 points or 2.1 percent to 16,724.46, the S&P 500 surged 95.31 points or 1.8 percent to 5.363.36 and the Dow jumped 619.05 points or 1.6 percent to 40,212.71.

On the economic front, the six month Treasury auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak on 'Driving Through the Economic Fog' before the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce at 12.00 pm ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak on monetary policy in a moderated conversation hosted by Emory University at 7.40 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Monday. Chinese shares rose. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to close at 3,262.81, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 2.4 percent to 21,417.40.

Japanese markets ended higher. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.2 percent to 33,982.36, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.9 percent higher at 2,488.51.

Australian markets started positive. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index shot up 1.3 percent to 7,748.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed up 1.4 percent at 7,959.70.

