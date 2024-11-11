Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - On a day of lean economic announcements, investors might be focusing on geopolitical developments on Monday.

The latest U.S. economic news, including reports on consumer and producer prices, retail sales, and industrial production might get attention in the coming days. In the Asian trading session, gold extended declines for a second straight session, and oil extended a decline in response to a stronger dollar.

Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were up 190.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 23.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 85.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished in positive territory on Friday. The Dow climbed 259.65 points or 0.6 percent to 43,988.99, the Nasdaq inched up 17.32 points or 0.1 percent to 19,286.78 and the S&P 500 rose 22.44 points or 0.4 percent to 5,995.54.

Asian stocks retreated on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.51 percent higher at 3,470.07. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.45 percent to 20,426.93.

Japanese markets ended a choppy session little changed. The Nikkei average finished marginally higher at 39,533.32 while the broader Topix index ended with a negative bias at 2,739.68.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.35 percent to 8,266.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.39 percent lower at 8,518.90.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is progressing 86.89 points or 1.18 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 250.08 points or 1.30 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 58.57 points or 0.73 percent. The Swiss Market Index is surging 121.31 points or 1.03 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.20 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.