Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - The Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision and accompanying press conference might be the highlight on Wednesday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive. As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were up 24.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 12.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Tuesday narrowly mixed. While the Dow edged down 15.90 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 41,606.18, the S&P 500 inched up 1.49 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,634.58 and the Nasdaq rose 35.93 points or 0.2 percent to 17,628.06.

On the economic front, the FOMC announcement is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET and the Fed Chair Press Conference is expected at 2.30 pm ET.

The Treasury International Capital data for July will be issued at 4.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended Wednesday's session broadly higher. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent to 2,717.28.

Japanese markets advanced today. The Nikkei 225 Index climbed 0.5 percent to 36,380.17, while the broader Topix Index closed 0.4 percent higher at 2,565.37. Australian markets finished marginally higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.