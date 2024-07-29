Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Monday. Major corporate earnings might be closely monitored by investors.

The Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement is scheduled this week. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are gaining.

Earnings news is also likely to attract attention, with a slew of big-name companies scheduled to report their quarterly results next week.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 145.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 21.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 117.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday. The Dow surged 654.27 points or 1.6 percent to 40,589.34, the Nasdaq shot up 176.16 points or 1.0 percent to 17,357.88 and the S&P 500 jumped 59.88 points or 1.1 percent to 5,459.10.

On the economic front, the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for July will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is minus 13.5, while it was minus 15.1 in June. The 6-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index ended marginally higher at 2,891.85. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 1.3 percent to 17,238.24. Japanese markets led regional gains. The Nikkei 225 Index closed 2.1 percent higher at 38,468.63. The broader Topix Index surged 2.2 percent to finish at 2,759.67.

Australian markets posted strong gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.9 percent to 7,989.60, while the broader All Ordinaries Index ended up 0.9 percent at 8,224.30.

