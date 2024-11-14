Wall Street Set To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - Remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the reports on Producer Price Inflation and Weekly Jobless Claims are likely to attract attention on Thursday.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading positive. Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly higher. As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 105.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 7.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 14.00 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday narrowly mixed. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 50.66 points or 0.3 percent to 19,230.74, the S&P 500 crept up 1.39 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,985.38 and the Dow inched up 47.21 points or 0.1 percent to 43,958.19.

On the economic front, The Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 225K, while it was up 221K in the prior week.

The PPI - Final Demand for October is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was at 0.0 percent in September.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week is scheduled at 11.00 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 2.1 million barrels and the gasoline inventories were up 0.4 million barrels.

Ten-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS announcement will be at 11.00 am ET.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was at $6.994 trillion.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the economic outlook in a conversation before event hosted by the Dallas Regional Chamber, World Affairs Council of DFW and the Fed Reserve of Dallas at 3.00 pm ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will give keynote before the 'Intermediating Impact: Making Missing Markets' event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 4.45 pm ET.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will speak on the economy in fireside chat before the Real Estate Roundtable at 9.00 am ET. Asian stocks closed Thursday mostly muted. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.73 percent 30 3,379.84. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 1.96 percent to 19,435.81.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average fell 0.48 percent to 38,535.70 while the broader Topix index settled 0.27 percent lower at 2,701.22.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.37 percent to 8,224. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.34 percent higher at 8,479.90.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 77.53 points or 1.07 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 252.26 points or 1.33 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 34.62 points or 0.43 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 41.80 points or 0.36 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.48 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.