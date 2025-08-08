Wall Street Set To Open Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - Initial trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might Open positive on Friday. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly up.

Investors are closely following President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs targeting more than 90 nations. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that billions of dollars would soon start flowing into the United States, unless blocked by what he called a "radical left court" determined to see America fail.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 93.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 16.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 28.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 73.27 points or 0.4 percent to 21,242.70, the S&P 500 edged down 5.06 points or 0.1 percent to 6,340.00 and the Dow fell 224.48 points or 0.5 percent to 43,968.64.

On the economic front, the Baker Hughes Rig Count fro the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 717, while the U.S. rig count was 540.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will speak before Mississippi Delta event,"Financial Well-Being in the Delta: a Conversation on Banking, Credit and Small Business" hosted by Mississippi Valley State University at 10.20 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower. China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.12 percent lower at 3,635.13. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.89 percent to 24,858.82.

Japanese shares bucked the regional trend. The Nikkei average jumped 1.85 percent to 41,820.48. The broader Topix index settled 1.21 percent higher at 3,024.21.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.28 percent to 8,807.10. The broader All Ordinaries index closed down 0.28 percent at 9,076.60.

