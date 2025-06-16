Wall Street Set To Open Higher, Despite Middle East Tension

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher, despite the Iran and Israel tensions.

Investors might be focusing on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement and other major economic reports this week.

In the Asian trading session, the dollar held steady, crude oil prices steadied while gold dipped toward $3,400 per ounce.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 255.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 39.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 180.75 points.

The U.S. major averages moved to the downside on Friday's close. The Dow plummeted 769.83 points or 1.8 percent to 42,197.79, the Nasdaq plunged 255.66 points or 1.3 percent to 19,406.83 and the S&P 500 tumbled 68.29 points or 1.1 percent to 5,976.97.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing Index for June will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 7.0, while it was minus 9.2 in the prior month.

The Six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Twenty-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4 percent to 3,383.73 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 24,060.99.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.3 percent to 38,311.33. The broader Topix Index settled 0.8 percent higher at 2,777.13.

Australian markets ended on a flat note.

